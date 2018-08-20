Lyles receives DAISY award

Jeremy Lyles gives Jaxson Williams a high five. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jeremy Lyles gives Jaxson Williams a high five. - Nurse Jeremy Lyles, right, receives the DAISY Award from Newberry County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin, left. Nominations for the award are received from patients, families and colleagues and chosen from a committee at NCMH. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Nurse Jeremy Lyles, right, receives the DAISY Award from Newberry County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin, left. Nominations for the award are received from patients, families and colleagues and chosen from a committee at NCMH. - Jeremy Lyles gathers for a group picture with his co-workers. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jeremy Lyles gathers for a group picture with his co-workers. - Audrey Williams, left, nominated Jeremy Lyles for the DAISY Award in recognition of the care he gave her son Jaxson. Pictured, from left to right, Audrey Williams, Jaxson Williams and Jeremy Lyles. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Audrey Williams, left, nominated Jeremy Lyles for the DAISY Award in recognition of the care he gave her son Jaxson. Pictured, from left to right, Audrey Williams, Jaxson Williams and Jeremy Lyles. - -

NEWBERRY —Newberry County Memorial Hospital awarded nurse Jeremy Lyles with the DAISY Award, an international award which recognizes nurses who continuously care for patients every day.

Nurses can be nominated by patients, families and colleagues and are chosen by a committee at Newberry Hospital.

Based in Glen Ellen, Calif., the DAISY Award was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known, but not uncommon auto-immune disease, at the age of 33 in late 1999.

It was the care that Patrick received that inspired the award to be established, thanking nurses that made a difference in patient’s and families lives.

Lyles has been with NCMH for 12 years, first volunteering for two years at the age of 16, he was nominated by Audrey Williams who applauded Lyles for the care he gave to her son when he was in the hospital. In her nomination letter, Williams said Lyles was one of the best nurses she had ever had and that his personality and service was awesome.

“The service was exceptional from the time we came in the door, the ladies at the front were great as well, I had two other kids and they took them off to the side, Jeremy constantly came back to check on us and let us know what was going on, you just don’t find that anywhere,” Williams said. “He is awesome, if I ever have to come back, which I hope I don’t, Jeremy is the type of nurse you want to come in and help you in that time of need, he’s the guy.”

For Lyles, receiving the DAISY Award was a surprise, but said he feels good knowing he can help make people feel better.

“It is a surprise, DAISY embodies what nurses are here to do, they are here to make people feel good when they don’t feel good, be an ear when someone needs speaking to, it makes me feel good that I can make people feel good and feel better than when they first came here (NCMH), it means a lot,” Lyles said.

Lyles added it felt good to be appreciated, but also gave credit to the people he works with every day.

“Like I said, I’m nothing without the people I work with, if it wasn’t for them I probably wouldn’t be half the person I am today,” he said.

Bruce Baldwin, NCMH chief executive officer, said that Lyle’s receiving the DAISY Award is just another way to highlight the exceptional work the employees at NCMH do each day.

“We had several nominees this time, it’s an honor that Jeremy received it and Jeremy is an example of what exceptional employees we have at NCMH and to have the families realize this and recognize our staff like this, we really appreciate the community support,” he said.

Jeremy Lyles gives Jaxson Williams a high five. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Daisy2018-2-.jpg Jeremy Lyles gives Jaxson Williams a high five. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Nurse Jeremy Lyles, right, receives the DAISY Award from Newberry County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin, left. Nominations for the award are received from patients, families and colleagues and chosen from a committee at NCMH. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Daisy2018-1-.jpg Nurse Jeremy Lyles, right, receives the DAISY Award from Newberry County Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Bruce Baldwin, left. Nominations for the award are received from patients, families and colleagues and chosen from a committee at NCMH. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Jeremy Lyles gathers for a group picture with his co-workers. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Daisy2018-4-.jpg Jeremy Lyles gathers for a group picture with his co-workers. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Audrey Williams, left, nominated Jeremy Lyles for the DAISY Award in recognition of the care he gave her son Jaxson. Pictured, from left to right, Audrey Williams, Jaxson Williams and Jeremy Lyles. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Daisy2018-3-.jpg Audrey Williams, left, nominated Jeremy Lyles for the DAISY Award in recognition of the care he gave her son Jaxson. Pictured, from left to right, Audrey Williams, Jaxson Williams and Jeremy Lyles. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.