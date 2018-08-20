Making a difference in Rotary

Carol Burdette, district governor, spoke before the Rotary Club of Newberry last Friday about serving their community and being an inspiration. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer
Rotary Club President Mike Reid, left, and District Governor Carol Burdette, right, stop for a picture. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer
NEWBERRY — Carol Burdette, district governor, encouraged the Rotary Club of Newberry to practice the 2018-19 Rotary International theme of “Be the Inspiration” as she updated Rotarians on what the club has done so far, and what is to come as they continue to serve their community.
To read the rest of the story pick up a Saturday, August 18, 2018 edition of The Newberry Observer or call 803-768-3118 to subscribe.
Carol Burdette, district governor, spoke before the Rotary Club of Newberry last Friday about serving their community and being an inspiration.
Rotary Club President Mike Reid, left, and District Governor Carol Burdette, right, stop for a picture.
Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.