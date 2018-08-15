City Council discusses proposed zoning ordinance updates

NEWBERRY – City Council along with the City of Newberry’s Planning Commission and Ward Braswell, planning and development director held a work session Monday to go through a summary of major points in an effort to update the City’s zoning ordinance. The work session was led by the Matheny Burns Group, whom the City has worked with on their 2010 Comprehensive Plan.

