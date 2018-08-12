Wall of Fame inducts seven

Hunter Hill, Jessica Folk, Shannon Traylor’s mother and Josh Haney stand next to the Athletic Wall of Fame. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Hunter Hill, Jessica Folk, Shannon Traylor’s mother and Josh Haney stand next to the Athletic Wall of Fame. -

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Athletic Wall of Fame has grown as seven alumni have been added to the wall, making the total number of athletes represented 64.

“About five years ago Mr. Cooper and I were at Cheraw High School, the boys basketball team was playing the first round of the state playoffs there, and in the hallway, right before we got to the gym there were collegiate photos of former athletes at Cheraw High School,” said Zeb Reid, vice principal at MCHS. “I thought it was really neat, but we could do it better. We presented it to our School District, as well as our Booster Club, they supported it every way you could. This year we have 64 athletes on the wall, which is pretty good deal when all you have to do as a wall of famer is send an 8 x 10 photo and the school does the rest.”

In order to be included on the Wall of Fame, you must be a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a college graduate, earned at least one varsity letter at your respective school/institution, if a student was drafted to a professional team from high school, or signed as a free agent, they will automatically qualify. The final criteria is to submit an 8 x 10 photo of themselves in their athletic attire, either professional or college.

This year’s seven inductions were as follows: Kalen Simpson (2012 MCHS graduate) Newberry College volleyball, graduated from College of Charleston; Jessica Folk (2014 MCHS graduate) Newberry College cheerleading, Newberry College graduate; Joshua Parker (2013 MCHS graduate) Newberry College Football, Newberry College graduate; Melissa Reynolds (2007 MCHS Graduate) Lander University cheerleading, Lander graduate; Josh Haney (2014 MCHS Graduate) USC Sumter baseball, USC Sumter, and USC graduate; Shannon Traylor (2011 MCHS graduate) USC Aiken softball, USC Aiken graduate; Hunter Hill (2013 MCHS Graduate) Newberry College baseball, Newberry College graduate.

“I want to thank the Booster Club for sponsoring this, they funded the Wall of Fame completely,” Reid said.

To be included in next year’s Wall of Fame, a MCHS alumni must meet the aforementioned criteria, and submit a picture by April 1, 2019.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

