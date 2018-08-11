Alston apprehended in Georgia

Alston - Alston -

NEWBERRY — Rashon Tyron Alston, 21, of 2820 Clyde Avenue in Newberry has been taken into custody under outstanding charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Alston was taken into custody in Fulton County, Georgia early on Saturday, August 4 without incident.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said Alston was transported to the Fulton County Georgia Detention Center where he had a hearing and waived extradition back to South Carolina.

“Like with other cases it takes a partnership with the community and other agencies to bring these type of criminals to justice, and we thank them for their help,” McClurkin said

He was booked Monday evening, August 6 at the Newberry County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

On March 10, city police officers responded to 1430 Drayton Street for a complaint of gun shots in the area. Upon arrival, they were informed that a male subject located in Willowbrook Park had been shot by Alston after a physical altercation.

Officers located the victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the left side of his torso. The victim was transported to Palmetto Richland Trauma Center for treatment.

Alston fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and warrants were issued for his arrest.

