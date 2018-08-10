Sidewalk dedication is August 11

The Town of Prosperity will commemorate the completion of their sidewalks with a dedication ceremony on August 11. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Town of Prosperity will commemorate the completion of their sidewalks with a dedication ceremony on August 11. -

PROSPERITY — To celebrate the completion of the Town of Prosperity’s sidewalk project, the town will hold a Sidewalk Dedication/Prosperity’s Hoppin’ on August 11 from 5-10 p.m. in Town Square.

Town administrator Karen Livingston said although Prosperity’s Hoppin’ was postponed due to the construction, Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will be incorporated into the dedication.

“Since the project was going on during May, it would have been May 5, this is a Sidewalk Dedication/Prosperity Hoppin’, the only component that’s missing from Hoppin’ will be the art side, the prizes for the artists and display of art for this, we are going to have it in May of 2019 so it’s not far away,” Livingston said.

Livingston also asks that while police will be out and about throughout the evening, for everyone to use the designated cross walks when crossing the street.

The community is encouraged to come out to the dedication where they can enjoy food provided by Steelhorse Smokehouse and Bowers BP, who will be unveiling their hot dog cart, Froggy Freeze will also be in the Square.

The water slide will be back for the dedication along with a Kids Zone, both sponsored by Servpro of Newberry and Laurens County and other games and vendors for the community to enjoy. Vance Kennedy and Barksdale Station will be providing musical entertainment during the event.

Livingston said both the Depot and Ascension Church will be open during the dedication as a cooling station or restroom, she said the event will go on rain or shine.

“The stage that we are getting has a cover on it so the band may not set up, but we’ll still have the speakers, we also plan on putting up a tent because of the heat so they will be underneath a tent,” Livingston said.

During the dedication, there will be a blessing of the book bags and book bag distribution sponsored by the Prosperity Business Association.

Inside the 300 supplied book bags will be coupons for hot dogs from Bowers BP, a drink from The Blend and a snow cone from Froggy Freeze.

“We’ll have a blessing of the book bags during the program, the distribution will start and they will be there as long as there are book bags to give out,” Livingston said.

Book bags will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and the child must be present to receive the book bag.

Prior to the ceremony the town will hold a 5K Run/ two Mile Walk at 250 School Drive starting at 8 a.m. To register, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.

Various members of the community will also be recognized before the official kick off of the festival.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

