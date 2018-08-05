Cruise in held Saturday

Mid-Carolina High School’s Head Football Coach/A.D. - Chris Arnoult’s 1979 CJ-5. - Courtesy photo Mid-Carolina High School’s Head Football Coach/A.D. - Chris Arnoult’s 1979 CJ-5. - Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche. - Courtesy photo Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche. - Larry Penland’s 1955 Chevy. - Courtesy photo Larry Penland’s 1955 Chevy. - Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A. - - Courtesy photo Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A. - - Father and Son Jeeps (Woody and Brent Jones 1976 CJ5’s). - - Courtesy photo Father and Son Jeeps (Woody and Brent Jones 1976 CJ5’s). - - Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket Winner - Mary Jane Lindler (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). - - Courtesy photo Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket Winner - Mary Jane Lindler (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). - - 50/50 Winner - Rich Gerken’s daughter (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). - - Courtesy photo 50/50 Winner - Rich Gerken’s daughter (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). - - Kerry Suber’s 1970 Chevelle SS. - - Courtesy photo Kerry Suber’s 1970 Chevelle SS. - - Lee Driggers - Store Manager and Advance Auto Parts Employees (Mike and Fred) and President Zeb Reid. - - Courtesy photo Lee Driggers - Store Manager and Advance Auto Parts Employees (Mike and Fred) and President Zeb Reid. - - Wayne Bannister’s 1923 T-Bucket. - - Courtesy photo Wayne Bannister’s 1923 T-Bucket. - - Mike working the grill. - - Courtesy photo Mike working the grill. - - Jim and Nancy Ridge’s 1970 Challenger R/T. - - Courtesy photo Jim and Nancy Ridge’s 1970 Challenger R/T. - - Don Swygert’s 2003 007 Edition Ford Thunderbird. - - Courtesy photo Don Swygert’s 2003 007 Edition Ford Thunderbird. - -

NEWBERRY —The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held a Cruise In on July 28 at Advance Auto Parts, in Newberry. During the event 67 cars were on display, with 45 members in attendance.

“This was a fantastic day for a cruise-in/car show. I would like to thank Lee Driggers and his staff at Advance Auto Parts for their hospitality. Lee and his staff grilled hot dogs and gave to all Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Groups Members and bottled waters at no cost,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.

The car group’s next event will be at the Little Mountain Reunion from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the Little Mountain Elementary School.

Log Report/July 28-Advance Auto Parts

1. Brent Jones-1976 CJ5 V8

2. Woody Jones-1976 CJ5 I6

3. Miller Jacobs-1967 Malibu

4. Judy & Craig Ellis-1970 Dodge Dart Swinger

5. Don Swygert-2003 Thunderbird 007 Edition

6. Paul Sutton-1934 Ford

7. Todd and Nancy Blaisdell-2011 Ford Mustang GT/CS Convertible

8. Ed and Christie Keschinger-1965 Galaxie XL 500 Convertible

9. Rich Gerken-1932 Ford

10. Joe and Donna Wright-1955 Chevy

11. Charles H. Baird JR. -1999 Ford Mustang Cobra

12. Jim & Nancy Ridge-1970 Challenger R/T

13. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am

14. Lee Driggers-1965 Ford Mustang

15. Ricky Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO

16. Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A

17. Melvin and Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD

18. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette

19. Frank Somers-1956 Chevy 4DR HT

20. Larry Penland-1955 Chevy

21. Chuck Jacobs-1967 Chevelle

22. Crystal Jacobs-1969 Ford Mustang

23. Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche

24. Aroes Dale-1962 Chevy

25. Mike and Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevelle

26. Barry Shealy-1969 C-10

27. Tom Ferrington-1969 Camaro

28. Billy Patterson & Cathy Dove-2013 Mustang Boss 302

29. Thomas Jacobs-1968 GTX

30. Wayne Bannister-1923 T-Bucket

31. Lana Bannister-1964 Comet

32. Bill Atchinson-1965 Rambler

33. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe

34. Mike Reid-1969 Mach I Mustang

35. Chris Arnoult-1979 CJ-5

36. Andy Metts-1967 Impala SS Convertible

37. Gary Johnson-1955 Chevrolet Nomad

38. Tyler Ferrier-1971 Deuce 1/2

39. Lane Attaway-1984 Camaro

40. Jorge Maldonado-1999 Mustang GT 35th Anniversary Mustang

41. John Atkinson-1956 Chevrolet Nomad

42. Darrell Branham-1964 Chevy Impala

43. Jimmy O’Neal-1964 Panel Truck

44. Kerry Suber-1970 Chevelle SS

45. Zeb and Angela Reid-1990 7-Up 5.0 Convertible Mustang (25th Anniversary Mustang)

Mid-Carolina High School’s Head Football Coach/A.D. – Chris Arnoult’s 1979 CJ-5. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5892.jpg Mid-Carolina High School’s Head Football Coach/A.D. – Chris Arnoult’s 1979 CJ-5. Courtesy photo Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5894.jpg Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche. Courtesy photo Larry Penland’s 1955 Chevy. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5909.jpg Larry Penland’s 1955 Chevy. Courtesy photo Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5910.jpg Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A. Courtesy photo Father and Son Jeeps (Woody and Brent Jones 1976 CJ5’s). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5913.jpg Father and Son Jeeps (Woody and Brent Jones 1976 CJ5’s). Courtesy photo Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket Winner – Mary Jane Lindler (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5913.jpg Little Mountain Antiques Gift Basket Winner – Mary Jane Lindler (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). Courtesy photo 50/50 Winner – Rich Gerken’s daughter (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5916.jpg 50/50 Winner – Rich Gerken’s daughter (right) with President Zeb Reid (left). Courtesy photo Kerry Suber’s 1970 Chevelle SS. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5920.jpg Kerry Suber’s 1970 Chevelle SS. Courtesy photo Lee Driggers – Store Manager and Advance Auto Parts Employees (Mike and Fred) and President Zeb Reid. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5924.jpg Lee Driggers – Store Manager and Advance Auto Parts Employees (Mike and Fred) and President Zeb Reid. Courtesy photo Wayne Bannister’s 1923 T-Bucket. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5874.jpg Wayne Bannister’s 1923 T-Bucket. Courtesy photo Mike working the grill. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5882.jpg Mike working the grill. Courtesy photo Jim and Nancy Ridge’s 1970 Challenger R/T. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5884.jpg Jim and Nancy Ridge’s 1970 Challenger R/T. Courtesy photo Don Swygert’s 2003 007 Edition Ford Thunderbird. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_5884.jpg Don Swygert’s 2003 007 Edition Ford Thunderbird. Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

