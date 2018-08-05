Cruise in held Saturday

NEWBERRY —The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group held a Cruise In on July 28 at Advance Auto Parts, in Newberry. During the event 67 cars were on display, with 45 members in attendance.
“This was a fantastic day for a cruise-in/car show. I would like to thank Lee Driggers and his staff at Advance Auto Parts for their hospitality. Lee and his staff grilled hot dogs and gave to all Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Groups Members and bottled waters at no cost,” said Zeb Reid, president of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group.
The car group’s next event will be at the Little Mountain Reunion from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in front of the Little Mountain Elementary School.
Log Report/July 28-Advance Auto Parts
1. Brent Jones-1976 CJ5 V8
2. Woody Jones-1976 CJ5 I6
3. Miller Jacobs-1967 Malibu
4. Judy & Craig Ellis-1970 Dodge Dart Swinger
5. Don Swygert-2003 Thunderbird 007 Edition
6. Paul Sutton-1934 Ford
7. Todd and Nancy Blaisdell-2011 Ford Mustang GT/CS Convertible
8. Ed and Christie Keschinger-1965 Galaxie XL 500 Convertible
9. Rich Gerken-1932 Ford
10. Joe and Donna Wright-1955 Chevy
11. Charles H. Baird JR. -1999 Ford Mustang Cobra
12. Jim & Nancy Ridge-1970 Challenger R/T
13. Craig Farr-1979 Trans Am
14. Lee Driggers-1965 Ford Mustang
15. Ricky Bedenbaugh-1967 GTO
16. Tommy Bowers-1930 Model A
17. Melvin and Donna Smith-1965 Ford Galaxie LTD
18. Todd Holland-1964 Corvette
19. Frank Somers-1956 Chevy 4DR HT
20. Larry Penland-1955 Chevy
21. Chuck Jacobs-1967 Chevelle
22. Crystal Jacobs-1969 Ford Mustang
23. Tad Abraham-1982 Porsche
24. Aroes Dale-1962 Chevy
25. Mike and Mary Jane Lindler-1970 SS Chevelle
26. Barry Shealy-1969 C-10
27. Tom Ferrington-1969 Camaro
28. Billy Patterson & Cathy Dove-2013 Mustang Boss 302
29. Thomas Jacobs-1968 GTX
30. Wayne Bannister-1923 T-Bucket
31. Lana Bannister-1964 Comet
32. Bill Atchinson-1965 Rambler
33. Fred Sebesta-1946 Ford Coupe
34. Mike Reid-1969 Mach I Mustang
35. Chris Arnoult-1979 CJ-5
36. Andy Metts-1967 Impala SS Convertible
37. Gary Johnson-1955 Chevrolet Nomad
38. Tyler Ferrier-1971 Deuce 1/2
39. Lane Attaway-1984 Camaro
40. Jorge Maldonado-1999 Mustang GT 35th Anniversary Mustang
41. John Atkinson-1956 Chevrolet Nomad
42. Darrell Branham-1964 Chevy Impala
43. Jimmy O’Neal-1964 Panel Truck
44. Kerry Suber-1970 Chevelle SS
45. Zeb and Angela Reid-1990 7-Up 5.0 Convertible Mustang (25th Anniversary Mustang)
