Prosperity to hold inaugural National Night Out

PROSPERITY — It’s that time of year for National Night Out, a gathering that brings together law enforcement and members of the community for an evening of fun. This year the Town of Prosperity is joining in by holding their first National Night Out on August 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 250 School Drive, Prosperity.

Lt. Harry Bodiford said the community has really stepped up to help make Prosperity’s first National Night Out possible with Hawg Heaven Barbecue donating barbecue sliders, Bowers BP donating chips and Carter Lake State Farm donating a pallet of water, Westview Behavioral Health Services also provided a donation.

“Prosperity EMS and Fire and Rescue will be on hand to field any community concerns as well as provide a fun atmosphere for families and children,” Bodiford said.

The Prosperity Business Association, who also donated to National Night Out, will be putting on games for the community, along with an inflatable water slide donated by Servpro of Newberry and Laurens County. Froggy Freeze will also give out Freeze Pops to keep everyone cool.

During National Night Out, the Town of Prosperity is asking for those who attend to bring school supplies to be distributed on August 11 during the town’s Sidewalk Dedication.

“There is no cost for any of this, a donation is not required, but all donations are appreciated. We are stuffing 300 book bags this year, the PBA is taking that on as a project and we’ll have tables marked for school supplies,” said Town Administrator Karen Livingston.

Bodiford and Livingston both said for National Night Out no parking spaces will be blocked off.

“There is plenty of parking at Town Center where the park is, overflow parking will be at the new football field, that won’t be a problem,” Livingston said. “The actual activities will be on the ball field, the concession stand will be open for the food and we’ve got the picnic shelter where they can sit and eat.”

Livingston added rain or shine National Night will go on as planned.

“We could move the games indoors to the Civic Center if that’s what we choose to do since we already have the food donated, we’ll definitely have something rain or shine, as long as it’s not lightning we could be outside,” she said.

With this being the Town of Prosperity’s first National Night Out, Bodiford hopes the community will come out and have a fun evening.

“We are hoping to have a good turn out, but who knows until August 7 gets here. Our businesses have really come together and the town has come together to kind of be instrumental in making this a success for us,” he said.

Livingston agreed, adding that she hopes the community will come out so there can be a second annual National Night Out in Prosperity.

“Maybe we can get more people involved next year and make it bigger than it was this year, that’s going to be the goal,” Bodiford said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.