Newberry National Night Out slated for Aug. 7

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry police and fire departments along with other agencies throughout Newberry County will come together August 7 for their annual National Night Out event. The event will be held in Mollohon Park, 211 Player Street in Newberry from 6-8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign designed to promote law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Communities from all over come together on the first Tuesday in August to host parties, festivals, and other community events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and more.

“Our goal is to bring our emergency services closer to our citizens so that we can all have a part in keeping our community a safe place to live, work and play,” said Fire Chief Keith Minick.

The Newberry Fire Department will be on site that night, Minick said to talk about fire and life safety. Also that evening, Minick said they would have staff on hand to discuss the importance of recruiting new members for the fire department from their young Explorer Post to volunteer and career path status.

Towards the closing of the event at approximately 7:30 p.m., Minick said the department’s ladder truck would be on site for kids to see and to perform the annual ping-pong ball drop for prizes.

Little Caesars pizza will be available for those who attend as well as popcorn and snow cones.

The Newberry Police Department will once again have the dunking booth available along with cornhole and other outdoor games to include inflatables. Police Chief Roy McClurkin said other vendors from the community will also be present to give out information.

“This year we will be giving away prize bags to kids while supplies last,” McClurkin said.

The Newberry County Council on Aging will be offering van rides from each apartment complex within the city limits beginning at 5 p.m. on August 7 for those interested in attending. Following the completing of the ball drop with the fire department, the van will begin transports back to the apartment complexes.

All children riding the van must be accompanied by an adult to the event.

McClurkin encourages the community to come out, meet and talk with those that serve them each and every day.

“This event has continued to grow each year,” McClurkin said. “This is a great sign that the community continues to be engaged in what is happening in their neighborhoods.”

City Manager Matt DeWitt said National Night Out was a great community event.

“It provides our citizens an opportunity to interact with local public safety officers and get to know these individuals outside of a stressful emergency situation,” DeWitt said.

Fire Chief Keith Minick and Police Chief Roy McClurkin playing a round of cornhole with youths during National Night Out. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_IMG_2726.jpg Fire Chief Keith Minick and Police Chief Roy McClurkin playing a round of cornhole with youths during National Night Out. Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer