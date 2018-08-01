Girl Scout Troop holds supply drive

Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270 teamed up with Newberry Animal Control to gather pet and cleaning supplies. Pictured are Troop #1270 with Haley Gantt from Newberry Animal Control and Johnette S. Kinard, troop leader. - Courtesy photo Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270 teamed up with Newberry Animal Control to gather pet and cleaning supplies. Pictured are Troop #1270 with Haley Gantt from Newberry Animal Control and Johnette S. Kinard, troop leader. -

PROSPERITY — Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270, recently partnered with Newberry Animal Control. The Girl Scout Juniors and Cadettes worked on identifying a need in their community. They researched various animal care needs and felt their troop could benefit from animal awareness and safety tips.

Animal control officer, Haley Gantt, attended a troop meeting and educated the Girl Scouts on pet care, safety tips when encountering stray animals and how they could help animals in their community.

The girls also held a donation drive for various pet and cleaning supplies.

Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270 teamed up with Newberry Animal Control to gather pet and cleaning supplies. Pictured are Troop #1270 with Haley Gantt from Newberry Animal Control and Johnette S. Kinard, troop leader. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_GirlScouts.jpg Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270 teamed up with Newberry Animal Control to gather pet and cleaning supplies. Pictured are Troop #1270 with Haley Gantt from Newberry Animal Control and Johnette S. Kinard, troop leader. Courtesy photo