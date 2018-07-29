Kinard receives Girl Scout Silver Award

Kinard received the highest level award that a Girl Scout can achieve, the Girl Scout Silver Award. Kinard, center, is pictured with her parents Kevin and Johnette S. Kinard. - Courtesy photo
PROSPERITY — Ashlyn Kate Kinard, of Prosperity, has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. This is the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Kinard, along with other recipients from across the state, were presented their awards at a ceremony on Sunday, May 6 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
Kinard is a member of Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270, from Prosperity.
