Kinard receives Girl Scout Silver Award

PROSPERITY — Ashlyn Kate Kinard, of Prosperity, has earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. This is the highest level award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. Kinard, along with other recipients from across the state, were presented their awards at a ceremony on Sunday, May 6 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

Kinard is a member of Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270, from Prosperity.

Kinard received the highest level award that a Girl Scout can achieve, the Girl Scout Silver Award. Kinard, center, is pictured with her parents Kevin and Johnette S. Kinard. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_Kinard.jpg Kinard received the highest level award that a Girl Scout can achieve, the Girl Scout Silver Award. Kinard, center, is pictured with her parents Kevin and Johnette S. Kinard. Courtesy photo