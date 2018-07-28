Two arrests in two days for unlawful conduct towards a child

Neal - Neal - Wright - Wright -

NEWBERRY — Within the span of two days, the City of Newberry Police Department has charged two people, in two separate cases, with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Daniel Neal, 57, of 2021 Benedict Street was charged on Saturday, July 21 for unlawful conduct towards a child.

The Newberry Police Department responded to 2021 Benedict Street in reference to a 13-year-old child who had been physically abused by Neal. Upon arriving on scene, officers began their investigation by conducting interviews with the victim and other witnesses at the residence to determine what had occurred.

During the investigation officers found that Neal had physically assaulted the victim, which resulted in the victim sustaining bruising that was visible to law enforcement.

Neal was arrested and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center where bond was set at $20,000.

Selica Williamsely Wright, 30, of Newberry was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child on July 23.

Newberry Police Department responded to Newberry County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 14 in reference to possible child abuse involving an eight-month old child.

When officers arrived on scene, at approximately 10:32 p.m., they spoke with hospital staff and determined that the child had sustained a skull injury. The child was then transferred to Palmetto Health Richland for further evaluation and treatment.

Officers and city investigator interviewed Wright who indicated the child had fallen and sustained the head injury earlier that evening. Further investigation by hospital staff determined the injury could not have been sustained by a fall.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said although Wright has been arrested, the investigation is still ongoing and involves the Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Department of Social Services.

Wright is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center, as of Wednesday morning a bond hearing has not been held.

