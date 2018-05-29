Subject sought for attempted murder charges

Abrams - Abrams -

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Police Department is asking for help in locating Terrance Christopher Dekquan Abrams, 19, of 2521 Upper Lane in Newberry.

Abrams is wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said that on May 11, the victim came to the police department to report that he was on Poplar Street sitting in his car with his girlfriend and small child when two black males approached the car. The victim said one of the males was armed with a handgun and demanded that he get out of the car. The victim said he refused and as he drove off, the subject fired a shot at the vehicle. No one inside the vehicle was struck.

The case was investigated by Lieutenant Allison Moore.

McClurkin asks that if anyone has any information on Abrams’ whereabouts to please contact Newberry Police at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All tips received will remain anonymous.

Abrams https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Terrance-Abrams.jpg Abrams