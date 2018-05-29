Adult Ed. holds graduation

Thirty-six students earned degrees (GED or High School Diploma) this year, 22 of whom participated in the graduation ceremony. - Courtesy photo Thirty-six students earned degrees (GED or High School Diploma) this year, 22 of whom participated in the graduation ceremony. - Kingsley Cromer was one of the student speakers during the ceremony. - Courtesy photo Kingsley Cromer was one of the student speakers during the ceremony. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Adult Education recognized graduates at its commencement ceremony on Monday, May 7 at Newberry High School. Student speakers were Maribel Martinez (former student), Kingsley Cromer and Makayla Cagle. They shared brief insights into their educational journey and personal achievements.

Janet Thompson, the guest speaker, a consultant with South Carolina Department of Education praised students for their accomplishment and encouraged them to take advantage of new opportunities presented to them. After receiving their diplomas, Superintendent Jim Suber shared closing remarks commending students for their hard work and dedication.

Thirty-six students earned degrees (GED or High School Diploma) this year, 22 of whom participated in the graduation ceremony. Contact Newberry Adult Education at 803-321-2112 for more information about classes and adult education services. The program director is Roberta Hall Kinard.

