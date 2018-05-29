Paul to play for Erskine

Patrick Paul (center) signs to play basketball at Erskine College. He is pictured with, in no particular order, Christy Paul, Nick Paul, Christalyn Paul, Patricia Mullins, Coach Chad Cary and Assistant Coach Adonis Hill. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Patrick Paul (center) signs to play basketball at Erskine College. He is pictured with, in no particular order, Christy Paul, Nick Paul, Christalyn Paul, Patricia Mullins, Coach Chad Cary and Assistant Coach Adonis Hill. -

NEWBERRY —Newberry High School basketball player Patrick Paul will move on to the collegiate level after signing a letter of intent to play at Erskine College on Tuesday.

“It is a great experience, whenever you are a basketball coach, when you see a kid go to the next level. He has developed athletically, and most importantly he has developed academically, and Erskine is not an easy school to get into. He’s done the work, athletically he’s going to continue to do the work,” said Chad Cary, head basketball coach. “Erskine has got a really good kid, and that is even better. He is a heck of a basketball player, but an even better kid.”

Paul has been playing basketball since he was in the sixth grade, and he has been playing as a guard for Newberry High School for the last three years. When it comes to why he plays, Paul says he just enjoys playing.

Paul said he liked the community around the Erskine College, which aided in his decision to attend.

“I’m looking forward to being more competitive, and to see if I can succeed,” Paul said.

While at Erskine College, Paul will either major in sports management or business. He said he wanted to stay in the sports world, but he would also like to do something with business.

Paul’s mother, Christy Paul, said this is a dream come true.

“He’s looked forward to it for several years, I’m sad and happy at the same time,” she said. “I plan on going to every game.”

Now that he is about to say goodbye to Newberry High School, Patrick Paul said he is going to miss the people and playing basketball for the Bulldogs the most.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

