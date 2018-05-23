Weekend wreck leaves one dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim of a single car collision that took place on Jollystreet Road, near Wedaman Road Sunday evening.

Roger Baker, 47, of Greenville, Georgia, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Palmetto Richland Hospital.

According to the Lance Corporal Gary Miller, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at apparently 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Baker was travelling west on Jollystreet Road in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, when he went off the right side of the road, striking a road sign and a tree.

Baker was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the truck, according to Miller.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning, Kneece determined Baker died due to multiple blunt force injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

