NCSO investigating the burglary of three churches

POMARIA — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to solve three burglaries to churches, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morris Chapel and St. James A.M.E church, located in the Pomaria section of Newberry County.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, someone entered and burglarized three churches. The suspect(s) entered the churches by forcing their way into the church. Once inside the church, the suspects took electronic equipment, food and a small amount of money. Law enforcement is still working with the victims to place a dollar amount on the items taken

“This is a heinous crime,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “I was raised and still believe that churches are both sacred and Holy and to break into and steal from them is to steal directly from God. We will make every effort to apprehend and prosecute the person(s) responsible for this crime and I stand convinced that the God, who never slumbers or sleeps, has seen and is at work as well.”

There is no description of the suspect(s) or vehicle at this time.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222, email your tip to tips@ncso.sc.gov, or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text “TIPSC.”

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these crimes.