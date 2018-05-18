Round Up Tournament is May 21

The Operation Round Up Golf Tournament will be held on May 21 at the Country Club of Newberry, registration is at 10 a.m. and shotgun is at 11 a.m. The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2018 Chevrolet Terrain. Pictured, Debra Shaw, with the Newberry Electric Cooperative, and Joe Trainor. -

