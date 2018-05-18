Tournament slated for May 19

The We Care Sticky Open Golf Tournament will be held May 19 at Timerlake Country Club, Chapin. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The format is Captain’s Choice four-person teams, limited to 30 teams. Participants will have the chance to win a 2018 Equinox provided by Stokes Trainor of Newberry in a hole-in-one shot on Hole 8 and a chance to win a boat on Hole 17. For more information, contact Joe Bouknight at 803-467-0734. Pictured are Joe Bouknight, left and Joe Trainor. -

The We Care Sticky Open Golf Tournament will be held May 19 at Timerlake Country Club, Chapin. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The format is Captain’s Choice four-person teams, limited to 30 teams. Participants will have the chance to win a 2018 Equinox provided by Stokes Trainor of Newberry in a hole-in-one shot on Hole 8 and a chance to win a boat on Hole 17. For more information, contact Joe Bouknight at 803-467-0734. Pictured are Joe Bouknight, left and Joe Trainor.

