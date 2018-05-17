City Council discusses upcoming budget

-

NEWBERRY – City of Newberry staff will continue to remain focused on enhancing customer service for the fiscal year 2018-19 as laid out in the city’s proposed budget.

City Manager Matt DeWitt told council at their two budget work sessions this past week that balancing the proposed budget was quite an arduous task given the flat growth in revenue over the past several years.

The budget was balanced at $9,837,728, a decrease of $112,099 compared to last year, without any increases in taxes or business license fees. However, there is an incremental increase in commercial sanitation services schedule.

To read the rest of the story, pick up a Wednesday, May 16 edition of The Newberry Observer or call 803-768-3118 to subscribe.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_city-logo-copy-copy.jpg