Sisters compete in U.S. Junior Olympic Pistol Championship

NEWBERRY — Two local sisters joined about 200 other pistol shooters in Colorado Springs, Colorado for the U.S. Junior Olympic Pistol Championship April 20-24. Carrie Haltiwanger and Clarissa Haltiwanger of the Newberry Junior Pistol Club earned invitations to compete based on their performances at the S.C. State Junior Olympic Championship last December.

