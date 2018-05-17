Prosperity man charged with indecent exposure

Norman - Norman -

NEWBERRY — A Prosperity man has been charged with indecent exposure by the City of Newberry Police Department after, according to the report, he exposed himself in Walmart in March.

Charles Robert Norman Jr., 34, of 59 Sun Rise Lane, Prosperity, was served with a warrant, with the help of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, for indecent exposure on May 11, in regards to the reported incident that took place on March 27.

Norman https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_norman-charles-0000159319.jpg Norman

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

