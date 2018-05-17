Newberry man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

Sims - Sims -

NEWBERRY — A Newberry man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, after being served with a warrant on May 8.

Tyrone Sims, 44, of 108 Lever Road, Newberry, was charged after the victim reported the crime at her school, according to the City of Newberry Incident Report.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

