Time for another Great American Clean Up

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful will host another Great American Clean Up on Saturday, May 19. However, during this Clean Up, KNCB will be targeting all of Newberry County.

“This time we are looking to get volunteers out in the whole county, we will still be giving out supplies at Piedmont Technical College, it is a central location,” said Joseph Berry, district coordinator. “In the future, once I get more hands on deck and more coordination, we’ll set up more supply pick up locations.”

Berry will be set up in the PTC parking lot on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon, where he will be passing out supplies. The supplies will include, grabbers, bags, vests and signage, Berry requests all signage be returned by noon, but the other supplies volunteers can keep.

“If there is a group that is interested in picking up that day, like in Little Mountain, I can run their supplies to them, I’ve done that before,” Berry said. “If a group would even like supplies the day before, I can do that too. I just ask you call or email me.”

During the Great American Clean Up in March, there were 10 areas that were cleaned/improved, 450 pounds of garbage was collected, five acres of parks, public land, playgrounds, trails were cleared or improved, 25 miles of streets, roads, and highways cleaned and beautified and there were 50 volunteers in total.

Berry is hoping to have around 15 groups picking up this time, and have 500 pounds of litter picked up. He said that would be an awesome and manageable goal.

“Volunteers will report to me how much they pick up, I’ll have a report card for them to turn in or mail back,” Berry said.

To contact Berry about volunteering for the Clean Up, or to request supplies, call him at 803-597-3160 or email him at newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

