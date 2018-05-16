Midlands Gives raises thousands in Newberry

Heather Hawkins and Micah Decker, with the Newberry Opera House, promote Midlands Gives at WKDK. - Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer Heather Hawkins and Micah Decker, with the Newberry Opera House, promote Midlands Gives at WKDK. - Sara Perry received a donation from Chief Roy McClurkin, City of Newberry Police Department, for Newberry County Literacy. - Courtesy photo Sara Perry received a donation from Chief Roy McClurkin, City of Newberry Police Department, for Newberry County Literacy. - Sheila Brown, Connie Keller, Jeanie Gary, Marion Tobais and Barbara Chapman with Newberry County Literacy worked throughout the day to get donations for Midlands Gives. Additional members not pictured: Donetta Bracey, Regina Bracey, Nadine Alexander, Initra Williams, Jackie Brown, Aja Gaulden. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Sheila Brown, Connie Keller, Jeanie Gary, Marion Tobais and Barbara Chapman with Newberry County Literacy worked throughout the day to get donations for Midlands Gives. Additional members not pictured: Donetta Bracey, Regina Bracey, Nadine Alexander, Initra Williams, Jackie Brown, Aja Gaulden. -

NEWBERRY — Midlands Gives was held on Tuesday, May 1 and eight Newberry County nonprofits participated, with over $70,000 being raised via the Midlands Gives’ website (midlandsgives.org). During the day, the Newberry Opera House was the number one slot on the leader board, raising the most of all other participating Midlands’ nonprofits.

“We made and surpassed our $60,000 goal this year, continuing the success of doubling our donations as compared to the previous year with Midlands Gives. In our fifth year of participation our Donors helped champion us to the number one slot on the leader board resulting in $62,777.56 dollars raised. We would like to thank everyone who helped to make this campaign a resounding success, together we did accomplish wonderful things,” said Micah Decker Marketing/PR and Donor Relationships manager at the Opera House.

According to their website, Midlands Gives is a 24-hour online giving event that brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits in 11 Midlands counties. During Midlands Gives, contributions of just $20 or more are amplified through sponsored prize incentives. Since its inception in 2014, the event has raised over $5.5 million for local nonprofits.

Central Carolina Community Foundation is the host of Midlands Gives, their mission is to promote, facilitate and increase philanthropy to create a sustainable impact within the community. The Community Foundation serves donors and organizations in the following counties of the Midlands: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

The following eight Newberry County nonprofits participated in Midlands Gives on May 1, and received the following donations via the website.

Newberry Academy – $2,420 (16 unique donors) $1,490 (match pool)

Newberry County First Steps – $757 (14 unique donors)

Newberry Opera House – $47,055 (87 unique donors) $15,472 (match pool)

Newberry County Family YMCA – $26 (one unique donor)

Newberry County Literacy – $2,671 (40 unique donors)

Sistercare, Inc. – $14,221 (102 unique donors)

Boys Farm, Inc. – $1,583 (11 unique donors)

LIFEBRIDGE – $5,533 (28 unique donors) $2,234 (match pool)

While these totals represent what was given via the website, many of the nonprofits received in person donations. For example, the First Steps received over $1,000 in donations, in total.

“More donations have and will be added to this total as they come into the Opera house. Currently the campaign has raised just shy of $80,000. We will continue this donation drive through the next several months. All qualifying donations will be honored towards membership levels for the 2018-19 season,” Decker said.

Barbara Chapman, executive director of Newberry County Literacy, said all of the donations will enhance their Summer Enrichment Program, and will continue to empower families through Newberry County Literacy Council.

“We would like to thank Mayor Foster and Harriet Rucker for their generous support by participating in the kick off of the Midlands Gives at the State Museum in Columbia,” Chapman said.

Executive Director Patricia Caldwell, Newberry County First Steps, said this was a great opportunity for First Steps.

“Thanks to our donors generosity, Newberry County First Steps raised over $1,000. Midlands Gives online giving day is a great opportunity to place information about Newberry County First Steps, and raises funds to provide resources and opportunities for children in Newberry County,” she said.

Heather Hawkins and Micah Decker, with the Newberry Opera House, promote Midlands Gives at WKDK. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_31646729_10155438642811884_772924208668737536_n.jpg Heather Hawkins and Micah Decker, with the Newberry Opera House, promote Midlands Gives at WKDK. Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer Sara Perry received a donation from Chief Roy McClurkin, City of Newberry Police Department, for Newberry County Literacy. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_0501181428_HDR.jpg Sara Perry received a donation from Chief Roy McClurkin, City of Newberry Police Department, for Newberry County Literacy. Courtesy photo Sheila Brown, Connie Keller, Jeanie Gary, Marion Tobais and Barbara Chapman with Newberry County Literacy worked throughout the day to get donations for Midlands Gives. Additional members not pictured: Donetta Bracey, Regina Bracey, Nadine Alexander, Initra Williams, Jackie Brown, Aja Gaulden. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0908.jpg Sheila Brown, Connie Keller, Jeanie Gary, Marion Tobais and Barbara Chapman with Newberry County Literacy worked throughout the day to get donations for Midlands Gives. Additional members not pictured: Donetta Bracey, Regina Bracey, Nadine Alexander, Initra Williams, Jackie Brown, Aja Gaulden. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.