Council discusses budget and repairs

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council approved the first reading of the Fiscal Year 2018-19 General Operating Budget after a motion from Councilman Melvin Bowers and a second from Councilman Marty Frick Tuesday evening.

In this year’s projected budget capital bond ( 4.2 mills) has been retained, which will lower the total tax levy of 51.5 mills to 47.3. Projected revenue and expenditures both totaled at $177,323.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

