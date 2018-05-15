City Council discusses Utility Fund Budget

NEWBERRY – City Council met Wednesday in a work session to discuss the Utility Fund budget for the fiscal year 2018-2019.

Utility Director Tim Baker said retail electric base rates will remain the same again this year, however the City will continue to use the Wholesale Power Cost Adjustment (WPCA) to pass through purchased power costs.

While electric rates remain the same, retail water and sewer minimum charges are proposed to increase two percent. These increases are to offset the additional debt capacity needed to fund the 2015 series bonds and are part of the rate plan adopted at that time. This is the last step of that plan.

