Stokes-Trainor gets Mark of Excellence Award

NEWBERRY — Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet has won the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick. Jim Russell, district manager for Buick, said this award is for excellence in sales, service and good customer satisfaction scores, as well as meeting certain sale goals.
“They did a phenomenal job, a superior job, in selling Buick products for the 2017 model year,” Russell said.
Joe Trainor credits the Stokes-Trainor staff for this Excellence Award.
“We were pleased to win that award, basically its a culmination of sales and service for Buick, and I really have to credit that to our staff. They are doing an outstanding job of taking care of our customers,” he said.
