Stokes-Trainor gets Mark of Excellence Award

Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet received the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick on May 8. Jim Russell (left) hands Joe Trainor (right) the Mark of Excellence award, they are pictured with the employees Stokes-Trainor. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet received the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick on May 8. Jim Russell (left) hands Joe Trainor (right) the Mark of Excellence award, they are pictured with the employees Stokes-Trainor. -

NEWBERRY — Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet has won the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick. Jim Russell, district manager for Buick, said this award is for excellence in sales, service and good customer satisfaction scores, as well as meeting certain sale goals.

“They did a phenomenal job, a superior job, in selling Buick products for the 2017 model year,” Russell said.

Joe Trainor credits the Stokes-Trainor staff for this Excellence Award.

“We were pleased to win that award, basically its a culmination of sales and service for Buick, and I really have to credit that to our staff. They are doing an outstanding job of taking care of our customers,” he said.

Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet received the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick on May 8. Jim Russell (left) hands Joe Trainor (right) the Mark of Excellence award, they are pictured with the employees Stokes-Trainor. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0930.jpg Stokes-Trainor Chevrolet received the 2017 Mark of Excellence Award from Buick on May 8. Jim Russell (left) hands Joe Trainor (right) the Mark of Excellence award, they are pictured with the employees Stokes-Trainor. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.