Community groups, individuals honored by City Council

NEWBERRY – City Council recognized both individuals and community groups this week at their meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Chris Johnson was recognized Tuesday by City Council for his 15 years of service as a volunteer fireman with the city’s fire department. Johnson began his service with the City on April 19, 2003 and serves as a company commander and member of the honor guard.

City Council recognized Chris Johnson for his 15 years of service as a volunteer fireman for the City's fire department. Johnson is pictured with City Councilman Zebbie Goudelock and Fire Chief Keith Minick.