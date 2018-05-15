The Old Pomaria School Festival is next week

The Old School Reunion Festival Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. - Stock photo The Old School Reunion Festival Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19. -

POMARIA — This year, the Festival will begin on Friday, May 18 with a Country Fried Steak Dinner from 5-7 p.m. Performing from 7-11 p.m. is Noel Lindler and the Bank Walkers. Tickets are required for this portion of the festival.

Saturday, May 19, the Pomaria Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. The theme of the festival this year is “Celebrating the Agricultural Heritage of Pomaria.” Farmers of the Pomaria Community will be honored during the festival.

