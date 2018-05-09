Gold Wing Road Riders stop in Newberry

While entertainment was happening outside various vendors were set up inside the Firehouse Conference Center. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer While entertainment was happening outside various vendors were set up inside the Firehouse Conference Center. - Rides like this aren’t usually seen in Newberry. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Rides like this aren’t usually seen in Newberry. - Everyone needs to be on their best behavior or they’ll end up in jail. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Everyone needs to be on their best behavior or they’ll end up in jail. - Sticking to the Mayberry theme, a picture signed by the Andy Griffith cast was on display. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Sticking to the Mayberry theme, a picture signed by the Andy Griffith cast was on display. - - Suzanne Elston stops for a quick picture with Andy. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Suzanne Elston stops for a quick picture with Andy. - - Buddy Summer, district director, receives the proclamation from Mayor Foster Senn proclaiming May 3-5 as Gold Wing Road Riders Association Weekend. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Buddy Summer, district director, receives the proclamation from Mayor Foster Senn proclaiming May 3-5 as Gold Wing Road Riders Association Weekend. - - Mayor Foster Senn grabs a picture with Johnny Mollow of Pensacola, Florida. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mayor Foster Senn grabs a picture with Johnny Mollow of Pensacola, Florida. - - The grill was fired up and ready to serve hungry bikers. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The grill was fired up and ready to serve hungry bikers. - - A contestant working hard to catch a fish. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A contestant working hard to catch a fish. - - Riders faced off in a hula hoop contest. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Riders faced off in a hula hoop contest. - - Bikes of all kinds were in downtown Newberry. - - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Bikes of all kinds were in downtown Newberry. - -

