Mutual aid call leads to child’s rescue

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry Fire Department responded to a call assisting Friendly Fire Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office of rescuing a young child that was stuck in a tree. The incident occurred Thursday, May 3 on McBry Drive in Newberry, off of Highway 395.

Newberry Fire Chief Keith Minick said their department received the call at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday from mutual aid with the Friendly Fire Department.

The child had climbed a cedar tree that was around 40 feet tall. Crews were able to reach the child and bring him to safety in the basket of the ladder truck. Minick said no injuries were reported.

“In our line of work with public safety, you never know what a call is going to dictate, therefore our crews have to train on a variety of different scenarios to be proficient with the equipment,” Minick said.

Minick said it was good work by all involved from those communicating from the ground up to bring the child to safety.

“Our fire service stands ready for ever-changing environments in our line of work to provide what is needed for our community,” Minick said.

To ensure they are ready for another call of this nature, Minick said they would be using this incident to debrief for the future.

Crews were able to reach the child and bring him to safety in the basket of the ladder truck. Courtesy photo