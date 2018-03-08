Law enforcement searching for student who ran out of Newberry Middle

-

UPDATE: Alexander Ware was located by law enforcement officers near the school property. He was uninjured. Sheriff Lee Foster further states that there was never any danger to the school or other children.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a student from Newberry Middle School who ran out of the classroom and from the school this afternoon.

Alexander Jennings “AJ” Ware, 13, ran from a classroom and outside just before 1 p.m. today. Ware, who has autism, is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black sweats, a black and gray Addis hoodie, blue T-shirt and black Nike shoes.

Anyone seeing Ware is asked to contact 911 immediately.

