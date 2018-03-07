Council discusses reunion

Hentz - Hentz -

POMARIA — Mayor Darryl Hentz informed Pomaria Town Council that a theme has been decided on for the Old Pomaria School Reunion, to be held the third weekend in May.

“I don’t know if we will do a steak supper again, but it looks like a good possibility. We did get a theme nailed down, kind of how this community started with agriculture from the nursery to the farms and kind of build that in, bringing farm people in that are producing the meats, the turkeys and chickens. We’ve got to get them involved, maybe have a little set up for all of them,” Hentz said.

Hentz informed Council that fire ants near the playground will need to be dealt with. He said that the town normally sprays for ants twice a year, but with the uncertainty of the weather ants have been coming and going.

“We need to look around maybe the first of April when the weather gets a little warmer, going and getting that taken care of,” he said.

New shavings have also been placed at the playground. Hentz said that new shavings should be put down at least once a year.

In other business, the Town of Pomaria’s audit has been completed with $111,000 in fund balance and an overall revenue of $50,500. Town Clerk Kristy Graham will also get in touch with the Department of Transportation regarding a tree root in the road at the top of the hill on Holloway Street.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.