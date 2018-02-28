Students recognized from around the District

The following Newberry County students were recognized for being junior scholars; (in no particular order) Kaley Laprise, Ava Perkins, Lacy Hawkins, Lawson Lominick, Katerina Schnackenberg, Sabrina Weng, Tyler Shackelford, Nicole Curtis, Joshua Arrowood, Karlie Huffstetler, Samuel Hawkins, Emma Wicker and Jon Ruff. They are pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray. Not pictured, Marwan Hassan and Ella Schafer. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The following Newberry County students were recognized for being junior scholars; (in no particular order) Kaley Laprise, Ava Perkins, Lacy Hawkins, Lawson Lominick, Katerina Schnackenberg, Sabrina Weng, Tyler Shackelford, Nicole Curtis, Joshua Arrowood, Karlie Huffstetler, Samuel Hawkins, Emma Wicker and Jon Ruff. They are pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray. Not pictured, Marwan Hassan and Ella Schafer. -

NEWBERRY — Students and teachers from around the Newberry County School District were recognized by the Newberry County School Board on Monday for their achievements in academics and athletics.

First up were Junior Scholars from Newberry Middle and Mid-Carolina Middle. To qualify to be a Junior Scholar an eighth grade student must take the PSAT and score 50 or higher in math, verbal and or writing.

“Seventh grade students can qualify to become a Junior Scholar if they are identified by the Duke Tip program and are also invited to attend the State or Grand recognition, or both, as a seventh grader sponsored by Duke University’s Talent Identification Program,” said Pam Arrington, executive director of Human Resources. “Seventh grade students are recognized by our District during their eighth grade year.”

Students recognized from Newberry Middle School included, Kaley Laprise, Ava Perkins, Marwan Hassan and Lacy Hawkins. Students from Mid-Carolina Middle included, Lawson Lominick, Katerina Schnackenberg, Ella Schafer, Sabrina Weng, Tyler Shackelford, Nicole Curtis, Joshua Arrowood, Karlie Huffstetler, Samuel Hawkins, Emma Wicker and Jon Ruff.

Also recognized were South Carolina Junior Beta Club Convention winners. Arrington said that the District was well represented with all of the middle schools receiving state awards.

Over 4,000 attendees and 109 clubs were present at this year’s convention. The convention was divided into two divisions with fourth and fifth graders being in Division I and grades sixth through eighth being Division II.

From Whitmire Community School, Emma Moore took first place in Grade Six Language Arts and second place in Painting.

“The Language Arts competition is designed to offer students the opportunity to test their academic skills and to reinforce educational standards. For her first place win, Emma was tested on critical thinking, vocabulary, ELA core content and spelling standards,” Arrington said. “The visual arts competition is designed to encourage creativity, innovation, reward outstanding craftsmanship and reinforce the importance of fine arts in the 21st century. For her winning painting, Emma used pastel colors to create an abstract butterfly. Her entry was judged on creativity, composition, technique, visual impact and degree of difficulty.”

Senny Gehlken took third place in Handmade Jewelry.

“The visual arts competition is designed to encourage creativity, innovation, reward outstanding craftsmanship and reinforce the importance of fine arts in the 21st century. For her winning jewelry, Senny wove a bracelet from horsehair and adorned it with silver accents. Her entry was judged on creativity, technique, visual impact and degree of difficulty,” Arrington said.

Trevor Styron took home third place in Grade Seven Social Studies.

“The Social Studies competition is designed to offer students the opportunity to test their academic skills and to reinforce educational standards. For his third place win, Trevor was tested on critical thinking, social studies vocabulary, geography, government, U.S. history and world history,” Arrington said.

From Newberry Middle School, Kate Davis took home second place in Division Two Language Arts.

“Kate’s performance in the Language Arts competition was outstanding. This competition tests students’ academic skills and reinforces educational standards. Kate has been invited to compete at the National Junior Beta Club Convention,” Arrington said.

Mid-Carolina Middle brought home 10 state awards from Division II categories. Tyler Shackelford took home first place in Speech; Ashlyn Kinard took home first place in Recycled Art; Peyton Amick took home first place in Sculpture; Ella Schafer took home second place in Fiber Arts; Rachel Redd, Kendellin Haltiwanger and Emma Stuck took home second place in Wreath; Cam Kasten took home second place in Painting; Katie Mae Crooks took home second place in Social Studies; Rachel Redd took home second place in Language Arts; Katie Belle Barbour, Josie Blanchard, Emily Davis, Erica Davis, Lee Fulmer, Zach Hornsby, Jose Interial Romo, Dottie Jacobs, Tori Livingston, Matthew Moyd, Riley Peel, Jennifer Shealy and Emma Wicker took home second place in Campaign Skit.

Mid-Carolina Middle was also the overall champion in the Visual Arts Sweepstakes Division II.

Reuben Elementary was recognized for receiving multiple awards and honors at the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention. Reuben was the recipient of the Kevin Swick Family and School-Community Partnership Award. This award was received in recognition of early childhood programs in their local work to engage in partnerships with their families and the schools-communities that they serve. The school received a copy of Swick’s book, and a certificate and $250.

Kelly Whitlock, kindergarten teacher, won the Rhonda Corley Friend of Children Award for donating her time and talents to many organizations.

“She is the past treasurer of the Girl Scout Troop, as well as a leader. She is an active participant in the District IV SCECA and serves as the photographer for all events. Kelly is a presenter at the SCECA Conference and is willing to share ideas with others in her profession. She is active at her church by assisting with the education of the youth and is also a chaperone for the youth group,” Arrington said. “Mrs. Whitlock is an active member of the Newberry Community players and serves as the treasurer for the organization. She and husband both act in performances and Kelly sews, paints and creates the props for the performances.”

Sally Yoder, pre-k assistant, won the District IV Outstanding Member Award. This was given in recognition of her dedication to making everyone else’s job easier from behind the scenes.

Reggie Eargle, first grade teacher, was recognized for her leadership while serving as president for SCECA. This award was chosen by a panel made up of the executive board.

The Newberry County Career Center’s Future Farmers of America were also recognized. Kip Beam was recently named the Young Farmers Mid-State Younger Farmer Advisor of the Year.

South Carolina Young Farmer and Agribusiness Association (SCYFAA) recognizes four regions in South Carolina every year for service and performance in advising a Young Farmer Chapter. Beam, advisor of the Bush River Young Farmer Chapter in Newberry was awarded Advisor of the Year for 2017 for the Mid-state Region.

Dr. William Buford, Twin Oaks Animal Hospital was recognized for making a donation made from Zoetis on behalf of their veterinary, animal health re-seller and distribution customer, Buford. Zoetis Industry Support Program’s goal is to support the development of individual FFA chapters across the country.

Coach Jarrod King, Whitmire Community School’s wrestling coach, was recognized for being selected, by his peers, to coach in the North/South All-Star Wrestling matches that will be held March 1-3.



