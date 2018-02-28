Newberry College Jazz Festival held this weekend

Terell Stafford will be a guest soloist during the Newberry College Jazz Festival this weekend. - Courtesy photo Terell Stafford will be a guest soloist during the Newberry College Jazz Festival this weekend. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host middle and high school jazz bands from around the state on March 4, as part of the 61st annual Newberry College Jazz Festival and the 21st annual South Carolina Jazz Performance Assessment. The festival will include judge-rated performances and music workshops for the student ensembles, as well as performances by the Newberry College Jazz Big Band with guest soloist Terell Stafford, and by both South Carolina All-State Jazz Bands.

The All-State Jazz Bands will perform in Newberry College’s Wiles Chapel at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., respectively, followed by the Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 1 p.m. These concerts are free and open to the public.

The All-State Jazz Bands are comprised of high school students who competitively auditioned and placed for membership. Their performance Saturday will be a culmination of their annual clinic, which this year will be held from March 1-3 at Newberry College. This year’s instructors will be Mark Taylor, former chief arranger for “Pershing’s Own” United States Army Band, and Jeff Jarvis, director of Jazz Studies at the Bob Cole Conservatory at California State University Long Beach.

The Newberry College Jazz Big Band, made up of college students and faculty, is under the direction of Director of Bands and Associate Professor of Music Dr. Jerry Gatch. The Newberry College ensemble will be joined Saturday by trumpeter, bandleader and recording artist Terell Stafford. Stafford is also Director of Jazz Studies at Temple University, and soloist for the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra in New York.

“I have satellite radio in my car, and many times on the ‘real jazz’ channel I see the name ‘Terell Stafford’ come up,” Gatch said. “He’s really somebody who’s on top of the game and successfully recording and performing in the jazz genre all over the place. We’re very excited.”

“[Stafford] talks to students about being a legit concert performer and also jazz performer, and how those things go together, work against each other, however it did in his life, and he’s been very successful both ways,” Gatch added. “He sent us three of his compositions/arrangements that he’s going to perform with the Newberry College Jazz Big Band, and we’re excited that he’ll be featured as a soloist, and also we’re playing music that he’s written. That will be three of the five tunes that we do.”

Gatch says this year’s festival’s participation will be a record high for the event, with 48 middle and high school jazz bands in attendance.

“In fact, if we have any more than that next year, we’re probably going to have to move to a two-day event,” Gatch said.

“From a perspective of a professor or somebody who is actively recruiting students to come to Newberry College for their education, it’s great to have that many kids on this campus. Any time we can get kids on our campus, I think it plants a seed. We have students working, we have faculty, and if we can make a good impression on kids, even if they’re in the seventh or eighth grade, years down the road, this may end up being a very special place to them.”

“This should be a great experience for the clinicians, and for the students that are participating in the clinic,” Gatch added.

The Newberry College Jazz Festival was established in 1958 by long-time Newberry College band director Charles “Chief” Pruitt, and is one of the oldest continuing jazz festivals of its kind in the nation. Gatch served as director of Bands at Lexington High School for 20 years before joining the Newberry College faculty in 2014.

For a full schedule of Saturday’s events, please visitbandlink.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/2018-Festival-Schedule-Rev-2-21-2018.pdf.

