EPA Awards South Carolina $620,000 For Cleaner School Buses

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded South Carolina with $620,000 to replace 31 school buses with new cleaner models.

The Newberry County School District was awarded $100,000 to replace five school buses.

“We are pleased to have been awarded this funding which will go to replacing our state’s aging fleet with lower emission and more efficient buses,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) played an integral role in the application process and we appreciate their support as these funds will truly benefit the health and safety of students and communities in our state.”

The EPA awarded more than $8.7 million across the United States to replace or retrofit older diesel school buses. The funds are in the form of rebates through the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new and retrofitted buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.