School Board Recognitions

The following students were recognized from Whitmire Community School for receiving awards during the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention, Emma Moore (center left) and Trevor Styron (center right). They are pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray. Not pictured, Senny Gehlken.

Kate Davis (center) from Newberry Middle, was recognized for winning an award during the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. She is pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray.

The following students from Mid-Carolina Middle were recognized for receiving awards during the S.C. Junior Beta Club Convention; (in no particular order) Tyler Shackelford, Ashlyn Kinard, Peyton Amick, Rachel Redd, Kendellin Haltiwanger, Emma Stuck, Katie Mae Crooks, Katie Belle Barbour, Jose Blanchard, Emily Davis, Erica Davis, Lee Fulmer, Zach Hornsby, Tori Livingston, Matthew Moyd, Jennifer Shealy, Emma Wicker, Principal Deedee Westwood . They are pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray. Not pictured, Ella Schafer, Cam Kasten, Belle Barbour, Jose Interial Romo, Dottie Jacobs, Riley Peel.

Reuben Elementary was recognized for receiving awards during the South Carolina Childhood Convention.

The Future Farmers of America were recognized for being named the Mid-State Chapter of the Year of the Bush River Young Farmers.

Jarrod King (center) was recognized for being selected to coach in the North/South All-Star Wrestling matches. He is pictured with Superintendent Jim Suber and Board Member Hugh Gray.