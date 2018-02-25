NSWCD offers college scholarships

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Are you a high school senior or a college student looking for scholarships? The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District has you covered.

They are offering two $1,000 Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District scholarships and two $500 Let’s Keep Newberry County Beautiful Scholarships.

“There are different requirements for each scholarship, but for both you must be from Newberry County, or going to a Newberry County school,” said Joesph Berry, district coordinator with NSWCD.

For the District Scholarship students must be attending, or planning to attend, a college, university or technical college to pursue a degree in agriculture, wildlife biology, forestry, ag education, environmental natural resources field or any related fields to be determined by the discretion of the NSWCD in the fall of 2018. For the Beautiful Scholarship, students must be pursing a degree relating to conservation efforts in fall of 2018.

“With the District Scholarship, we are really looking to how you receiving the scholarship will impact not only our community, but all communities with conservation and research practices,” Berry said. “With Beautiful Scholarship, kinda the same deal, how will you receiving this lead you to impact our community through not only recycling, but conservation.”

Applications for each scholarship should include a cover page with your name, date and program of study, application form, answers to short answer questions, reply to essay question, most recent high school or college transcripts, copy of college acceptance letter, or enrollment letter and letters of recommendation (one personal and two school or professional).

According to Berry, all applications must be turned in 100% completed, incomplete applications will not be accepted.

“I’m looking for around 20 applications for each scholarship this year, this gives good competition and we can get the cream of the crop,” Berry said.

Once the March 16 deadline for the applications has passed, a committee will be formed to determine the scholarship winners. Berry said that all personal information will be removed, which will allow the winners to be chosen anonymously.

Guidance counselors at all Newberry County high schools and Newberry Academy have been emailed the applications, Newberry College and Piedmont Technical College have received applications as well. Applications can also be found online at nswcd.com or picked up at 719 Kendall Road, Newberry. Applications must be turned in by Friday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. at 719 Kendall Road, Newberry. The winners will be announced March 30.

“As a government entity we try and service the people we represent, that is why we give out these scholarships,” Berry said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

