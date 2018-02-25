Students collect socks for closet

Students bring socks to Newberry County DSS. Pictured left to right: Ken McBride, director, Newberry County DSS, Lydia Kinard, Newberry High School student body president and Dianne Hartness, sock project advisor. Students bring socks to Newberry County DSS. Pictured left to right: Ken McBride, director, Newberry County DSS, Lydia Kinard, Newberry High School student body president and Dianne Hartness, sock project advisor.

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School students are conducting a sock drive where socks donated will be given to the Newberry County Department of Social Services Lowe’s Hero’s Closet.

The Lowe’s Hero’s Closet opened in November 2017 and provides clothing for foster children, displaced children, vulnerable adults and adults who are searching for appropriate interview attire.

“We’ve been trying to find things that people need and can be helpful so we tried to think outside of the box and find something that is essential, but not necessarily donated regularly,” said Lydia Kinard, Newberry High School student body president. “This was a school-wide organization. We put it out to everyone and even at basketball games for all the people in the community to get involved.”

As of last Monday, Kinard said that the sock drive, which is an on-going project, has brought in around 250 pairs of socks, but added more socks are still coming in.

“As long as people keep bringing them in we will keep donating them,” Kinard said.

In the future, Kinard said that she would like for Newberry High School to continue giving back to the community.

“We’ve done several projects in the past, like Angel Tree, so anything that we can think of that can help we will try to do,” she said. “We want to make sure that we are reaching out to people in both the local community and our school overall, that’s our goal to help people.”

Dianne Hartness, who serves as the project advisor, commended the students at Newberry High School for donating to the sock drive.

“Our students are extremely hardworking as far as building school pride, building pride in Newberry County and I think things like this make Newberry High School a better place, a better family when we give to others,” Hartness said. “When teenagers are given some guidance their hearts are so huge they just don’t always know how to channel it. Things like this can guide them and help them understand the value of giving back to their community.”

Ken McBride, director of the Newberry County Department of Social Services added that they are always welcoming of any donations.

“We appreciate this coming from our youth, that says a lot that they want to give back to our community. I think that’s something that we all need to take to heart, doing things for others,” McBride said.

If anyone wishes to donate to the sock drive, you can bring donations to Newberry High School’s main office and let Natalie Senn know it’s for the Student Government Association.

Students bring socks to Newberry County DSS. Pictured left to right: Ken McBride, director, Newberry County DSS, Lydia Kinard, Newberry High School student body president and Dianne Hartness, sock project advisor. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Sock-Drive.jpg Students bring socks to Newberry County DSS. Pictured left to right: Ken McBride, director, Newberry County DSS, Lydia Kinard, Newberry High School student body president and Dianne Hartness, sock project advisor. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

