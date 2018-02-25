Educators bring home awards

Brandy Wix (left) won the Teacher Attendance Scholarship during the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention. Brandy Wix (left) won the Teacher Attendance Scholarship during the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention. Reggie Eargle (left) won the SCECA Service Award during the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention. Reggie Eargle (left) won the SCECA Service Award during the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention.

MYRTLE BEACH — Educators for the Newberry County School District recently attended the South Carolina Early Childhood Convention in Myrtle Beach. The conference was held the week of Jan. 24-28.

Teachers from around the District received awards and honors during the Convention.

Reggie Eargle, first grade teacher at Reuben Elementary, won the SCECA Service Award. She was recognized for her leadership while serving as president for SCECA (2016-2017). This award was chosen by a panel made up of the Executive Board.

Kelly Whitlock, kindergarten teacher at Reuben Elementary, won the Rhonda Corley Friend of Children Award for donating her time and talents to many organizations. She is the past treasurer of the Girl Scout Troop, as well as a leader. She is an active participant in the District IV SCECA and serves as the photographer for all events. Whitlock is a presenter at the SCECA Conference and is willing to share ideas with others in her profession. She is active at her church by assisting with the education of the youth and is also a chaperone for the youth group. Whitlock is an active member of the Newberry Community players and serves as the treasurer for the organization. She and her husband both act in performances and Whitlock sews, paints and creates the props for the performances.

Sally Yoder, pre-kindergarten assistant at Reuben Elementary, won the District IV Outstanding Member Award. This was given in recognition of her work and dedication to making everyone else’s job easier from behind the scenes.

Brandy Wix, teacher at Newberry Elementary School, won the Teacher Attendance Scholarship. This award is is given to a SCECA member for assistance with finances to attend the SCECA conference. The award is in the amount of $300 to help in paying for registration and hotel expenses.

Reuben Elementary School was the recipient of the Kevin Swick Family and School-Community Partnership Award. This award was received in recognition of early childhood programs and their local work to engage in partnerships with their families and the schools-communities that they serve. The school received a copy of Swick’s book, a certificate and $250.

Those who attended the conference from Newberry: Kelly Whitlock (Reuben Elementary) Sarah Griffin (Boundary Street Elementary) Sally Yoder (Reuben Elementary) Kay Sease (Reuben Elementary) Elizabeth Liz Brediger, Tasha Rutherford, Alicia Chapman, Brandy Wix (Newberry Elementary) Donna Pitts (Pomaria-Garmany Elementary) Debbie Malphrus (retired) Reggie Eargle (Reuben Elementary) Katie Nichols (former substitute for Newberry County).

