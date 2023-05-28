NEWBERRY COUNTY — Daniel Williams is the newest Eagle Scout from Troop 61, Little Mountain, after an Eagle Court of Honor was hosted at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Williams, the son of Melody and Allen Williams, has been involved in the scouts since joining as a Tiger Cub.

“Scouting has been a great part of my life for the last ten years. I have learned so much, and made many great friends,” Daniel Williams said.

In order to earn the rank of Eagle, Williams had to pick a project to complete. His project consisted of pier, dock and walkway repairs at Wildlife Island. For the project, damaged wooden walkboards and handrails were replaced, a new steel handrail was installed on the ramp between the dock and pier, and an aluminum pull-up bar was installed on the dock. In addition, a damaged wellhouse roof was replaced.

“My Eagle Project stands out as my biggest challenge. However, several Merit Badges, such as camping, personal fitness, and personal management took a long time to complete,” he said.

Williams was required to earn 21 merit badges and he had a few favorites of those badges, which he earned at classes at Camp Old Indian last summer.

“Metalworking and Welding Merit Badges stand out as personal favorites,” Williams said.

During the ceremony at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Williams thanked all his leaders for helping him along the Eagle Trail, but gave special recognition to Assistant Scoutmaster James Torrence, as his mentor. A special Mentor’s Pin was bestowed upon Torrence for his continued support. Williams also presented Parent’s Pins and Grandparent’s Pins to family members for their love and support during his journey in scouting.

“I want to thank everyone – scouts, leaders, friends, family, my church and my pastor – for all of their support. It really means a great deal to me during this special time of my life,” he said.

In addition to receiving the highest rank in scouting, Williams also received Bronze, Gold, and Silver Eagle Palms for additional Merit Badges earned beyond those required for Eagle Scout.