NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital awarded the annual DAISY Team Award on March 28, and this year’s honored team was the NCMH Oncology/Infusion Department.

“The DAISY Foundation created the award as a suggestion from a hospital in Philadelphia. It recognizes that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. This award is given only one time per year and under special circumstances,” said Brenda Williams, director of foundation/marketing at NCMH.

This year, the oncology/infusion team received two nominations that led to their recognition.

The first came from one of their patients, George Garmany.

“The hospital, Katrina, and the staff are doing such a wonderful job. They all go beyond their duties in their field. They all have my greatest appreciation and I hope they are recognized for a job well done,” his nomination letter read.

The second nomination came from Christy Nichols, director of diagnostic imaging at NCMH: “I think that Katrina’s team of nurses need to be recognized with the DAISY Team Award. They work so hard to make sure their patients, who sit in their area for hours, are comfortable. Whether it’s physical or mental, these nurses extend a hand in a way that I am sure touches and brings comfort. Their days, I’m sure, seem long when they see the concern on their patients’ faces daily. These patients will cherish these nurses for days to come. Newberry County Memorial Hospital is blessed to have such a great leader in the oncology area and blessed to have such a talented team.”

Meg Davis, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, read the nominations and presented the awards to Katrina Minick, RN, director of oncology/infusion; April Moore, RN; and Michelle Holsonback, RN. Melanie Jenkins, RN and Amy Kirkland, RN were not present, but were also recognized. Katrina Minick recognized Sandra Oxner (not present) and Debra Kinard who both volunteer in the oncology/infusion department as being part of their team.

“We are very fortunate and blessed to have this department (oncology/infusion). They and others play an important role in the treatment and care of the patients who come to the hospital. The care and concern of everyone involved is recognized and appreciated as a job well done,” said Joseph (Harold) Ruff, a patient who was instrumental in the oncology/infusion team receiving the DAISY Award.

