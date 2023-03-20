NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host two musical performances next week, featuring a concert pianist and celebrating a composer’s five decades in his craft. Both performances will be held in the college’s Alumni Music Center Recital Hall, free and open to the public.

Evan Mitchell, D.M.A., concert pianist and educator from the University of Florida, will perform March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Part of his solo recital tour, the program titled, “Reflections” will include works by Florence Price, Missy Mazzoli and Franz Schubert.

On March 23 at 7 p.m., Barry McGinnis, D.M.A., professor of music at Newberry College, will perform a recital in honor of his collaboration with composer and educator Howard Buss, D.M.A.

The saxophonist will be joined by clarinetist Zachary Bond, class of 2012; Cory High, D.M.A., adjunct professor of percussion; pianist Alice Ramirez, college organist and accompanist; and vocalist Chris Sheppard, D.M.A., associate professor of music and department chair.

Over the last 50 years, Buss has published more than 280 works of contemporary classical music to international acclaim, including instrumental solos, chamber music, symphonic, choral and band works. McGinnis began collaborating with Buss in 2016, when they worked together on a saxophone piece for the North American Saxophone Alliance’s national conference.

The recital, which Buss is set to attend, will include five of his compositions, four of which are dedicated to McGinnis. Two of these will receive their world premieres in the March 23 recital.