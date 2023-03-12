PROSPERITY — Lorraine Counts Boyd was the recipient of this year’s Bennie Bennett African American Community Leadership Award, given by the Prosperity Town Council.

The daughter of Furman and Geneva Counts, of Prosperity, Boyd is a retired math teacher who educated the children of the community for over 40 years.

Boyd graduated from Mid-Carolina High School in 1976 where she played basketball and competed in track and field. Upon graduating from MCHS, Boyd went on to Spartanburg Methodist College on a basketball scholarship. She graduated with an Associate of Science degree along with a Bachelors of Arts in education and Masters in education from Lander University.

“Her career in education began at Prosperity Elementary, teaching second grade. After two years, she transitioned to Mid-Carolina High School where she remained until her retirement in June of 2022. During her time at Mid-Carolina, Lorraine taught mathematics and also served as the head coach for girls’ basketball, softball and girls track and field for a combined total of 20 years. Lorraine was voted as Teacher of the Year in 1995 and 2007 and was inducted into the Newberry County Adult Education Teacher Hall of Fame, in 2017, for 10 years of dedicated service,” stated Boyd’s bio.

During retirement, Boyd still remains in ‘teacher mode’ as she continues to share her love for learning while homeschooling her oldest grandson, Eric.

“As an avid Gamecock fan, she can often be found cheering on her teams at Williams Brice or the Colonial Life Arena,” the bio states. “Lorraine contributes her work to the phenomenal students and families she’s had the opportunity to educate and work alongside over the last four decades. She is grateful for the chance to give back in the community which she truly loves.”

Boyd is an active member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, in Prosperity, where she serves as a deacon, a greeter and a captain of the church’s Relay for Life team.

She is married to Kenneth Boyd and they have one daughter, Kenyetta Boyd Gallman. She is the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Eric Jr. and Kendall Allen. She is the second oldest sibling to Shirley, Betty, Brenda and Robin.