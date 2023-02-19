NEWBERRY – Making a difference when it really matters is what Captain Robert Dowd (R.J.) said he loves most about being a firefighter.

Dowd was recently named Firefighter of the Year for 2022 on behalf of the Newberry Fire Department and Fire Chief Gene Shealy said he is an asset to their team.

“Captain Dowd is an asset to our fire department, our citizens, and our command staff here in Newberry,” Shealy said. “He is a hard worker and is very knowledgeable in this profession.”

The Firefighter of the Year for the Newberry Fire Department is chosen through nominations made by members of the fire department. An outside review board then judges each nomination, Shealy said.

Dowd was nominated by his peers for the recognition.

As part of the nomination, the following was written of Dowd:

“R.J. has invested a great deal of time and effort to serving the City of Newberry Fire Department and our community. However, his work is not just an investment of time and effort, it is his passion. R.J.’s leadership and initiative are evident through his volunteerism to serve on a variety of committees and assist with an array of projects. His work ethic and level of commitment far exceed training and employment requirements.”

The nomination mentioned Dowd’s mechanical abilities and expertise as well as his efforts in the department’s annual turkey stew fundraiser that is used to purchase items for the Good Fellow baskets which are distributed to the elderly and those in need during the holiday season.

“He is currently attending the South Carolina Firefighters Association Leadership Institute, but his leadership has always been demonstrated through his own personal dedication to firefighting, firefighter training, fire prevention and safety, and even community involvement,” the nomination reads.

Aside from performing his duties as captain, Dowd is involved with his church and enjoys spending time with his wife Cayse and sons Trey and Cooper.

“I enjoy doing anything outdoors – hunting, camping, fishing,” he said.

While he said the nomination came as a huge surprise, it was nice that someone took the time to write it and thought enough of him to do so.

The Newberry Fire Department has been a part of Dowd’s life for over 20 years, since he began with the department’s Explorer Program in 2000. He later became a volunteer firefighter in 2003, and full time in 2005.

Dowd was promoted to lieutenant in 2019 and captain in 2022.

Shealy said that Dowd held many certifications, with the top certifications including Fire Investigation, Fire Instructor I and NFPA Fire Officer II.

“He strives to learn more and is always looking for ways to improve his knowledge and expects the same from the people he manages daily,” Shealy said. “Captain Dowd serves our department well and can be trusted to see projects through successfully, lead his team safely, and ensure the high quality and professionalism expected from our team is being carried out.”

Starting as an explorer, Dowd said he built relationships with those in the fire service and realized it was a lot more fulfilling than he originally grasped.

“It started off as a cool job with lots of excitement,” he said. “But, I like seeing the new guys come in and helping to mold/shape the next generation. The family atmosphere is astronomical.”

Making a difference when someone absolutely needs you is what Dowd said he loves most about being in the fire service.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said the city was fortunate to have employees like Dowd on their team.

“We appreciate his dedication to the community and the City of Newberry,” DeWitt said.

For those on the fence about joining the fire service, Dowd’s advice – volunteer.

“It’s a good way to get your feet wet,” he said. “Come by, hang out, talk to us and ask questions.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.