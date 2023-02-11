NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently revealed the fourth quarter 2022 DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award winner as Toshia Schiffert, RN.

Schiffert, who is part of the hospital’s OR team, was working on the medical/surgical floor when she received the DAISY nomination. In fact, she was nominated by the mother of one of her patients.

“My five-month-old son was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia from RSV, and Toshia was our night nurse. I have never had such amazing service from a nurse and I’m so thankful for her. She knew I was alone and sat with my son so I could shower and use the restroom, something she did not have to do. His stats didn’t go without being watched. His O2 dropped and she was right there helping me get the O2 on him. She monitored his IV fluid closely to make sure his IV stayed good so that he did not have to be poked again,” the nomination stated. “She didn’t judge me when I cried from worry for my son having to go on oxygen. I could ask her anything, and if she didn’t know how to answer, she made sure to find out the answer for me. She treated me and my son as though we were family and that meant so much, especially after all the silliness I felt from other healthcare workers when I pushed because I knew something was wrong with my son. Everything she did with my son, she did with so much care and I cannot thank her enough. The healthcare world needs more Toshia, that is for sure.”

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.

Nomination’s may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff. https://www.newberryhospital.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/daisy-award-nominations.

