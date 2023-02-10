Master Deputy Anthony “AJ” Myers (right) was the recipient of the Allen “Deacon” Livingston Award. He is pictured with Sheriff Lee Foster.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s award recipients for 2022.

At a recent departmental meeting, Foster thanked and commended all the staff for their dedication to the residents of Newberry County.

Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year Award.

Houseal has been with the detention center for seven years and works hard behind the walls of the Newberry County Detention Center.

“She not only has earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the detention center for various criminal charges. Detention Deputy Houseal treats each person she encounters with dignity and respect, and it is returned to her. She is dedicated to making the detention center a better place and to run it efficiently. Deputy Houseal does excellent work in communicating with other staff members on the daily operations and offers constructive ideas for the greater good,” per a press release from the NCSO.

Telecommunicator Rebecca Graham was awarded the Mary Sue Livingston Telecommunicator of the Year Award.

Graham has been working with the Newberry Sheriff’s Office for eight years. She is the first person a caller speaks with when a call comes to 911 and she, along with other telecommunicators, are the ones to send whatever help is needed.

“Telecommunicator Graham is very calm and compassionate when dealing with the calls because she has to gather information to get the first responders to the emergency,” the release stated.

Master Deputy Samantha Navarrete was the recipient of the Allen “Deacon” Livingston Award.

She has worked with the agency for eight years, beginning as a detention deputy. Navarrete is now as a law enforcement deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

“Navarrete always gives of herself to help others in need by following up with victims of a crime, gathering additional information for a report, and even serving the Newberry Community by serving on the Prosperity Rescue Squad. She has also worked to help victims of crimes by providing and assisting with assistance and aid. Master Deputy Navarrete also is very active in helping the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office with outreach programs through this office and comes in on her days off to assist the staff,” the release stated.

Master Deputy Anthony “AJ” Myers was named the Lawrence W. “Larry: Bragg, III award recipient. This award was named after Deputy Larry Bragg who lost his life in the line of duty in 1989.

Myers has been with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office since 2020 and is assigned to the road patrol division.

“Master Deputy Myers does a great job when performing his job and is always eager to take extra duty assignments. Master Deputy Myers during his patrol has made the roadways of Newberry County a lot safer for driving by detecting impaired drivers. Master Deputy Myers has been able to make our roadways safer with the detection and arrest of 74 driving under the influence drivers this past year. Master Deputy Myers also is very willing and eager to share his skills and knowledge by passing on to younger deputies. Myers also volunteers and works overtime shifts to cover special events and during times of staffing needs,” the release stated.