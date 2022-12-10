Giancarlo Mele tied for first place in the Kids Village contest with “The Penquin House.”

“The Redeemer Christmas” by Redeemer Youth Group won second place in the Newberry Village contest. Pictured is Mary Alex and Palmer Kopp, representing the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

Hunter Perry (left) and Sarah Arsenault (right) won first place in the Newberry Village contest with “Ruckin’ Rugby Christmas.” Not pictured, Emily Roskopf.

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry announced their winners of the “A Very Berry Christmas: Gingerbread Competition” over the weekend and with two entries in the Newberry Village competition and two in the Kids Village competition, everyone walked away a winner.

For the Kids Village, there was a tie between Giancarlo Mele, of Chapin, with “The Penguin House” and Lauren Raymond, of Newberry, with “Away in a Manger.”

“The judges could not decide and were impressed with both Kids Village competitors, so we had a tie for first place,” said Bridget Carey, tourism and events manger for the City of Newberry.

Both children received a $50 gift certificate to the Newberry Arts Center.

In the Newberry Village contest, the winners of the $500 grand prize went to “Ruckin’ Rugby Christmas” created by Sarah Arsenault, Emily Roskopf and Hunter Perry.

In second place, and the winners of $300, was “The Redeemer Christmas” by Redeemer Youth Group (Aubrey Guyton, Henry Chapman and Ashleigh Titus).

“Congratulations to all of our competitors and thank you for participating in this year’s event,” Carey said.

