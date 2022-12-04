NEWBERRY — The W. Darr Wise Piano Competition, Newberry College’s biennial event for middle and high school students, is accepting entries. The deadline for registration is Dec. 9, and the competition will take place Feb. 11, 2023, on the college campus.

Participants must be students in grades six through 12. They will compete in one of three divisions, with the top performers in each division receiving cash prizes and scholarships.

The first division’s winner will receive a $250 cash prize, with up to five $5,000 scholarships available for high school juniors and seniors at the judge’s discretion. In the second division, first prize will be $100, with up to five $3,000 scholarships available. The third division’s first-place winner will receive a $50 prize.

The competition, which began in 2018, is named in memory of W. Darr Wise, professor emeritus of music. He taught piano and music theory and served as college organist for 42 years until his retirement in 1998. Wise passed away in 2021 at the age of 92.

The event is hosted by the Newberry College Department of Music, and organized by Sarah Masterson, D.M.A., associate professor of music and concert pianist.

Participants may learn more and register at newberry.edu/w-darr-wise-piano-competition.